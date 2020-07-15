Alabama reports record single-day number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported record single-day COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 14.

The ADPH’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard reported 2,100 cases that day. The previous record was on July 12, with 1,900 cases reported that day.

Statewide, there are 58,225 confirmed cases and 1,183 confirmed deaths. 540,207 people have been tested in Alabama, and 29,736 people have presumably recovered.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said a full third of all the cases the state has had have been added in the last two weeks and the percentage of tests that are positive continues to go up.

“Clearly we have more disease circulating in our community,” Harris said.

Gov. Kay Ivey said only about 12 percent of ICU beds in the state are available. Patients being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of Mobile County hospitals has increased. Area hospitals averaged 34 COVID-positive ICU patients per day last week, up from 23 the prior week.

Because of the record number of cases, Ivey announced a statewide mask requirement along with an amended Safer at Home Order Wednesday. The order calls for wearing a mask when you’re in public and you’re in close contact with other people (within six feet). Read more about the mask requirements and the amended Safer at Home order in the documents below:

