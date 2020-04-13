Alabama reports 3,611 cases of coronavirus, 95 deaths

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 3,611 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 95 deaths. There are 454 confirmed cases in Mobile County, 71 confirmed cases in Baldwin County, 12 confirmed cases in Washington County, and 19 confirmed cases in Clarke County.
