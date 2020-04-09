Alabama reports 2,547 cases of coronavirus, 68 deaths

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 2,547 cases of coronavirus in the state with 68 deaths. There are 293 confirmed cases in Mobile County, 49 cases in Baldwin County, 7 in Washington County, and 10 in Clarke County.
