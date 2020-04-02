Alabama reports 1,115 cases of COVID-19, death toll jumps to 32

Alabama News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated coronavirus numbers. There are now 1,115 confirmed cases in the state and 32 deaths. There are now 60 cases in Mobile County, 23 cases in Baldwin County, and three cases in Washington County.

