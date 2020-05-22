Alabama reopens more as state records its worst ever days for COVID-19

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Ivey fractured her shoulder after being tripped by the state’s “first dog,” her office said Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The rescue pooch unintentionally tripped the governor at home Tuesday night, Ivey’s office said. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Governor Kay Ivey Thursday moved to allow entertainment venues, day cares and camps to reopen, and youth athletics to resume, despite the state having just recorded its worst ever two days for new COVID-19 cases.

Tuesday May 19, 392 people tested positive for coronavirus in Alabama. That broke the record set the previous day, Monday May 18, when 366 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to the Alabama Dept. of Health, the state has had 13 days when 300 or more people tested positive. Eleven of those have occurred since May 1 when the state went into its less restrictive “Safer at Home” plan. Only two happened in April when the state was basically shutdown under the “Stay at Home” plan.

Far more testing, however, has been taking place recently. Of the 172,934 tests administered in Alabama, 69,430 (28.8%) have happened in the last 14 days.

13,300 Alabamians have tested positive for COVID-19. 1,815 are health care workers (13.6%). 1,292 are residents of long term care facilities (9.7%), and 831 are employees at long term care facilities (6.2%).