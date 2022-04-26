MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the new system LEADS was successfully launched. That means the Driver License Offices are now back open in Alabama.

ALEA said in a news release on Tuesday that the migration to the new Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System known as LEADS successfully replaced the decades-old system. Alabama Driver License Offices closed for an entire week to install the new system including transferring all data.

The announcement for the conversion to the new LEADS system came in February from Governor Kay Ivey’s office. Now that the LEADS system is live citizens have access to new options and enhanced services which allows citizens to pre-apply for the Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office.

