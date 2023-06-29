(FILE) Red snapper are studied at Dauphin Island Sea Lab on Wednesday, April 20, 2016, in Dauphin Island, Ala. (Mike Kittrell)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fishing for red snapper on a Tuesday? You can this Independence Day.

The Marine Resources Division (MRD) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that state and federal waters in Alabama will be open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper harvest on Tuesday. Fishing is typically open on four day weekends, Friday through Monday.

“We are thankful to be in a position to provide the opportunity for people to catch red snapper this Independence Day,” said Scott Bannon, MRD Director, in a news release.

A closing date for the season will be announced when the 2023 quota is anticipated to be met.

As of June 26, 2023, anglers have harvested 361,314 pounds of the state’s 2023 federal quota of 591,185 pounds.

Anglers are encouraged to continue reporting their harvest through Snapper Check and participate in dockside surveys conducted by MRD. The Snapper Check system is used to monitor shore, private vessel and state charter angler landings.

“Accurate reporting helps us best manage Alabama’s red snapper season,” Bannon said.

The daily bag limit is two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches in length.

“Adding the Fourth of July holiday for red snapper fishing will be good for families and friends celebrating our freedoms on the water that day in coastal Alabama,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner.

To learn more on Alabama sapper season, visit www.outdooralabama.com.