Alabama ranks second worst for voting access

Survey says Mississippi is the top state for making it hard for its citizens to vote

With election day one week out, Alabama has been named the second most difficult state in which to vote, behind only Mississippi.

The Zippia.com survey looked at things like early voting, voter registration, voter id requirements, and felon voting rights to determine which states put up the most obstacles to voting. Alabama was critcized for not haing same day registration or early voting, as well as limited voting rights for felons, and for using Crosscheck, “an aggressive program that has purged upwards of 650,000 people from voter rolls.”

See the full report here.