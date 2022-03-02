ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama is at the bottom of the list in a recent ranking of best and worst U.S. states for women, according to research conducted by WalletHub.

Women make up 51% of the U.S. population. WalletHub found women account for nearly two-thirds of all minimum-wage workers but only account for 24% of the Senate and 27.6% of the House of Representatives.

To identify the most and least women-friendly states, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 25 indicators, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Best States for Women

Massachusetts is the best-ranked state in the country for women, joined by Minnesota, New York, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia in the top 5. All five of those states ranked in the top 10 for women’s economic and social well-being, as well as women’s health care and safety.

Oklahoma sits at the bottom of the overall list ranking at 51, followed by Alabama at 50, Arkansas at 49, South Carolina at 48, Louisiana at 47, and Mississippi at 46.

Women’s High School Graduation Rate

Alabama fell short for having the lowest high school graduation rate, ranking at 47. Other states at the bottom of this category included New Mexico at 48, Georgia at 49, Mississippi at 50, and Nevada at 51.

Nebraska and Wisconsin tied for first in this category with North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa ranking next.

Percentage of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

Alabama came in at 48 for the lowest percentage of women who voted in the 2020 presidential election, along with South Dakota at 49, Arkansas at 50, and West Virginia at 51.

The District of Columbia topped this category with Minnesota, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Maryland.

Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

Alabama also ranked 48 lowest for women’s life expectancy at birth with Tennessee coming in at 47, Kentucky at 49, Mississippi at 50 and West Virginia at 51.

The top-rated states in this category were Hawaii, California, New York, Connecticut, and Minnesota.

Red vs. Blue States

Read Wallethub’s full findings here

WalletHub found that states that voted Blue in the 2020 presidential election were more women-friendly than Red states. Democratic-leaning states averaged a 16.15 ranking in the overall list, with more Republican states coming in at an average rank of 36.24.