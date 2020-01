Alabama is the nation’s tenth best state to drive in, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub.

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub examined 31 key metrics. Alabama ranked 8th best for rush-hour traffic congestion, 6th for average gas prices, 15th for auto maintenance costs, 11th for road quality, and 21st for the number of car dealerships per capita.

See the full report here