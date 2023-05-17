MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to a report from Operation Lifesaver, Alabama ranked 8th in the United States for train collisions in 2022. In Mobile, there have been at least three train-car collisions in the past month.

In 2022, there were a total of 87 train-car collisions in Alabama. Eight people died and 37 people were injured. As for the U.S., there were a total of 2,188 collisions. That resulted in 274 deaths and 777 people injured.

On Tuesday night, a car was hit by an Amtrak train on Hamilton Road after the driver ignored the crossing gates and drove around other vehicles. The driver did suffer injuries but none of them were life-threatening. On April 26, one person died after the car they were driving was hit by an Amtrak train at the Navco Road crossing.

Operation Lifesaver offered safety tips for those driving near train tracks. Those tips include: