Alabama ranks 25th for number of sex offenders, 8th for child sex abuse

A new study shows Alabama ranks No. 25 for the highest percentage of registered sex offenders.

SafeHome.org analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Department of Health and Human Services and state level registries from 2019. The study examined each state’s current population, number of registered sex offenders, reported rates of rapes and reported rates of child sex abuse victimization.

Alabama has 10,570 registed sex offenders. That means .21-percent of the population is a registered sex offender. The national average is .23-percent.

Alabama ranks 31st in reported rapes per 100,000 people, at 40.8. The state is eighth in the reported rate of child sex abuse victims per 100,000 children, 145.14.

The 10 states with the highest rates of sex offenders are Oregon, Montana, Alaska, Delaware, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Michigan, Kansas and Arkansas.
The 10 states with the lowest rates of sex offenders are New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington, Arizona, Rhode Island, Maryland, Florida, Ohio, New Mexico and Washington, D.C.

SafeHome.org also surveyed 500 respondents across the U.S. and found 62-percent say they have checked their sex offender registries. 75-percent say they would consider moving if a sex offender lived on their street.

