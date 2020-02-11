Alabama ranks 22nd for percentage of residents on probation or parole

Many suggest using probation and parole more, incarceration less

Alabama ranks 22nd in the nation for the percentage of its residents either on probation or parole.

1.22-percent of Alabamians are on probation or parole. Mississippi has the nation’s 7th highest rate at 1.85-percent. Florida is 30th at 1.06-percent.

US Drug Test Centers Tuesday released a study called “Probation Nation: America on Parole,” using the most recent data from the Prison Policy Initiative, the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics and the Council for State Governments Justice Center.

As the issue of mass incarceration has become a major topic, some are calling for a greater use of probation and parole, especially for drug and non-violent offenses. Generally, a person who is on parole is released from prison to serve the remainder of their original criminal sentence under a variety of types of release, while a person probation usually has not gone to prison.

More than 6.7 million American adults are incarcerated, on probation or parole or otherwise confined in corrections facilities. About half of them, 3.6 million, are on probation, making probation more common than incarceration by more than 1 million people.

Four states said more than half the people in their prisons are there for parole or probation violations. Alabama, however, is 50th in that category, with only 2-percent of the state’s prisoners behind bars for violating their probation or parole. 17-percent of Florida’s prisoners are parole or probation violators. 29-percent are in Mississippi.

