Alabama ranked in bottom 5 for education, study shows

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama has been ranked 46th overall in education, according to a study by Wallethub.
The study looked at 18 metrics to compare states on factors that contribute to a good education.
So far, the state ranks 45th in educational attainment and 41st in education quality.
Other rankings by WalletHub included the following:
- 45th in percent of high-school diploma holders
- 44th in percent of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults
- 44th in the percentage of bachelor’s degree holders
- 40th in the percentage of graduate- or professional-degree holders
- 43rd in average university quality
In addition to its low ranking in education, WalletHub also ranked Alabama as 45th in median household income, one of the lowest in the United States. To be clear, this is not the average household income, but what is found at the middle point of the income dataset.
You can read more about the study’s methodology here.