Alabama ranked among worst in the nation for raising children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama currently ranks 43rd in the nation for the best place to raise a family.

Some of the metrics used to decide this are family fun, health and safety, education, and affordability.

Alabam ranks number 17 in the nation for affordability, but that’s the highest Alabama is ranked, with the second-best ranking being socioeconomic factors at 31st best in the country.

Long-time resident and Mayor Mark Saliba disagree with the WalletHub survey saying there are many things great about living right here in Dothan.

“Were still small enough where everyone feels safe,” Mayor Saliba said. “There is an affordability aspect to that as well. It’s easier for a family to raise children here. And the fact we are close to the beaches and lakes has a lot to do with that as well.”

WalletHub ranks Alabama number 47 in the nation for family fun activities, and Mayor Saliba says that’s one of the hardest things for a city to do.

“It’s always a challenge of any city to provide opportunities,” said Saliba. “And one of the problems is coming up with new opportunities once they’ve had something for a while, they say they need something else to do. So it’s always a challenge to come up with new opportunities as well as being creative with what we do already have.”

Even though WalletHub ranks Alabama education low on its list, Mayor Saliba says the education around the Circle City has its perks, as opposed to the larger school systems.

“We are small enough to where teachers know their kids and their family,” Mayor Saliba said. “There is still a small-town feel to Dothan and I think the education is something to focus on and strive for something even more excellent than what we have.”