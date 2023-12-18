MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One Rabbi in Alabama said he’s alarmed after his congregation received a bomb threat Saturday – but said that’s not going to stop services.

Six of the seven Jewish entities in Central Alabama received a bomb threat email this weekend, just after the end of Hanukkah, according to the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama.

Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem Synagogue in Montgomery was one of them.

“Basically, (the email) said there was a bomb that no one would be able to find and hoped that we would all die. That’s what the email said. And I was very alarmed,” Rabbi Scott Kramer said.

Kramer said services were disrupted as police and a K-9 Unit swept the building, finding nothing. He said they have tight security measures in place and overall, he feels safe. Still, he said it is concerning and he hopes whoever is responsible faces consequences.

“I hope that they first of all get caught. I hope they are prosecuted. Or I hope that we can get past this uncertainty in our country right now, but unfortunately, I think it’s going to get worse,” Kramer said.

Despite the weekend’s events, Kramer said his message to his congregation is to keep coming.

“We feel safe,” he said. “We feel that no one should stay home and not come for services, that we are well protected, and that as soon as we stay away, that means the people who did this have won.”

Other parts of the state also received bomb threats, including a synagogue in Baldwin County, whose Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the threat could be part of a nationwide hoax.