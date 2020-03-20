Alabama public schools to submit waiver for state testing, no report cards to be released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says Alabama will submit a waiver request to the federal government, asking to not administer state testing for the rest of the year. There will also be no report cards released. Mackey says this should be approved in the next 24 hours.

