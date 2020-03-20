Alabama public schools to submit waiver for state testing, no report cards to be released

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Auburn athletics director Allen Greene met with the media Friday via teleconference. Greene provided insight into the Auburn athletics department operations amid the coronavirus outbreak. Among the various topics discussed, Greene said the Tiger's plan for a standalone football facility continue.

“Right now we are full steam ahead on the football facility. Obviously, as things change on our campus and in our country and around the world, we'll audible as we see fit, but we have been given the directive to move forward full steam ahead," Greene said. Green added that the site for the facility has yet to be determined, but a decision should be made within a month's time.