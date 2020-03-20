Alabama public schools to submit waiver for state testing, no report cards to be released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says Alabama will submit a waiver request to the federal government, asking to not administer state testing for the rest of the year. There will also be no report cards released. Mackey says this should be approved in the next 24 hours.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES
- Gov. Evers issues update to gathering ban, orders closure of salons, barbers, tattoo parlors, more
- MCPSS teachers connect with students through online videos
- Columbus River Dragons President/GM sends message to fans as season ends due to health crisis
- Coronavirus cases confirmed at 3 nursing homes in Arkansas, 1 in Centerton
- Gov. Reeves announces disaster assistance for small businesses impacted by COVID-19