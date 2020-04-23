Alabama Power reports around 5,000 customers are without power in the Mobile area

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alabama Power Company Logo_1523752592738

(PRNewsfoto/Alabama Power Company)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power says that around five thousand customers are currently without power in the Mobile area. Severe storms have moved through the area throughout the morning.

Spokesperson Beth Thomas says outages have also been reported in Brewton, Saraland, Citronelle, Bay Minette and Atmore. Thomas says “We encourage customers to remain weather aware and to always stay away from downed power lines.”

https://twitter.com/APCMobileArea/status/1252197502159327232

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories