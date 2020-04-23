Alabama Power reports around 5,000 customers are without power in the Mobile area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power says that around five thousand customers are currently without power in the Mobile area. Severe storms have moved through the area throughout the morning.

Spokesperson Beth Thomas says outages have also been reported in Brewton, Saraland, Citronelle, Bay Minette and Atmore. Thomas says “We encourage customers to remain weather aware and to always stay away from downed power lines.”

