Alabama Power will start increasing rates in January 2023. The rate will increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer.

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Power said in a news release customers could see their bills go up in January 2023. AP said the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours each month can expect to see about a $6.81 increase on their bills.

According to the release, the increase comes as a result of federal requirements, as well as inflation and economic conditions. Alabama Power provided a list of things that customers can do to lower their bills:

Close all louvers and vents

Check your water heater

Upgrade your heating and cooling system to a heat pump

Rethink your fireplace

Zone heat

Use an electric blanket at night

Cover up cold feet

You can find tips on how to manage your energy use on the Alabama Power website.