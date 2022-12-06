ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Power said in a news release customers could see their bills go up in January 2023. AP said the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours each month can expect to see about a $6.81 increase on their bills.
According to the release, the increase comes as a result of federal requirements, as well as inflation and economic conditions. Alabama Power provided a list of things that customers can do to lower their bills:
- Close all louvers and vents
- Check your water heater
- Upgrade your heating and cooling system to a heat pump
- Rethink your fireplace
- Zone heat
- Use an electric blanket at night
- Cover up cold feet
You can find tips on how to manage your energy use on the Alabama Power website.
