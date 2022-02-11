MOBILE, Al. (WKRG) — Alabama Power’s Plant Barry is being honored for “operational excellence and outstanding operations” by the Guidehouse Generation Knowledge Service.

“Every day our team is committed to safely providing our customers the high level of service they expect and deserve,” said Plant Manager Nik Budney.

Plant Barry is located in Bucks near Mobile and was the runner-up in the combined cycle plant division, with PacifiCorp’s Chehalis Power Station in Washington taking the top spot.

The GKS Plant Operational Excellence Awards honor power plants demonstrating “excellence in operational and cost management, as well as improved performance and reliability.” These things in addition to top safety performance are all considered in determining the awards recipients.

“We appreciate Guidehouse GKS recognition of our excellence,” said Budney.