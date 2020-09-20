Alabama Power: Power restored to 99% Sunday

UPDATE (09/20/20) — Alabama Power reports that restoration efforts are at 99% Sunday.

Full message below:

“Alabama Power has completed restoration efforts following Hurricane Sally. By noon today, crews had replaced more than 400 poles, more than 500 transformers and more than 1,500 spans of power lines that were damaged or destroyed during the severe weather.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power reports only 3,400 Mobile customers are without power after great restoration progress.

9 p.m. update: Great progress today on restoration efforts following #HurricaneSally. There are currently about 3,400 customers in the Mobile area without service. — alabamapower (@alabamapower) September 20, 2020

