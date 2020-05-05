Alabama Power installing fiber lines, expect delays on McGregor Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Expect two weeks of delays on McGregor Avenue beginning Thursday.

Alabama Power will be installing overhead fiber lines along McGregor Ave. between Airport Blvd. and Dauphin St. beginning this Thursday, May 7th. This 2-week project will be between the hours of 8:30 AM & 4:30 PM.

The road will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Officials say to expect delays.

