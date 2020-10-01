Alabama Power customers to receive a $25 credit this month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Alabama Power customers will receive a $25 credit on their bill this month.

The newly approved credit is based on lower expenses for the fuel Alabama Power uses at its generating plants. Alabama Power has seen lower fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will receive a total of $100 million from the fuel-related credit.

The credit will average $25 per customer and is on top of a 3% rate reduction that also took effect in January.

Alabama Power provided the above video with more information.

