Alabama Power customers to receive a $25 credit this month

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Alabama Power customers will receive a $25 credit on their bill this month.

The newly approved credit is based on lower expenses for the fuel Alabama Power uses at its generating plants. Alabama Power has seen lower fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will receive a total of $100 million from the fuel-related credit.

The credit will average $25 per customer and is on top of a 3% rate reduction that also took effect in January. 

Alabama Power provided the above video with more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories