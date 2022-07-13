ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Power announced Wednesday that many residential customers could see higher power bills in August. Alabama Power said it adjusted its residential power rate to cover rising fuel costs, which could cost a “typical residential customer” about $6 on their monthly bill.
Alabama Power also said its customers will receive a one-time credit on their July bill expected to be around $19. The company said the credit is “due to lower than forecasted cost in 2021,” according to a release.
“While the cost of necessities like gas and groceries has increased, Alabama Power has worked hard to keep the cost of electricity as low as possible,” Alabama Power said in a release.
The company said they don’t make any money from fuel costs and “remain committed to providing the low-cost, dependable service customers have come to expect.” Alabama Power also said the rate increase is lower than the rate of inflation.
Alabama Power offers many ways to contact the company to provide assistance to its customers:
- Alabama Power Customer Support Center
- Phone call at 800-245-2244 (Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT)
- Alabama Power Find an Office
- Payment Assistance Programs
The company has continued to share some energy-saving tips to help lower bills during the hot weather months. Some of the tips include:
- Recommending setting your thermostat at 78 degrees during the Summer
- Set ceiling fans to run counterclockwise to keep rooms cool
- Hang your laundry outside to dry
- Don’t let your kitchen exhaust fan run for more than 15 minutes
- More tips available on the website
