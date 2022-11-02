ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Power announced Wednesday a December rate adjustment that they say will increase the “typical residential” customer’s bill by about $10 to cover the rising costs of fuel, according to an Alabama Power news release.

“Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills,” read a statement from Alabama Power. “However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.”

Alabama Power said in the release that they do not make money from fuel expenses. Alabama Power encouraged customers to reach out to them at AlabamaPower.com, call at 800-245-2244 or visit in-person at one of their offices, which you can find here.

Alabama Power also offered resources to help customers better manager energy use, find ways to save, and to get assistance.

Here are those resources:

Better manage use: • As colder temperatures approach, be sure you know how to keep costs down. • Learn how to use less energy, get help paying your bill and track energy use. You can chat and connect with us online, give us a call or visit us in person or at one of our offices. • Make sure you have an online account and that your information is up to date. • Customers with an online account now have the option to pay their power bill via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Venmo and PayPal. These payment methods are within our Online Customer Care portal. • You can better understand daily energy use by enrolling in My Power Usage on your online account at AlabamaPower.com. The tool shows daily and monthly use, projected bill amounts and sends email alerts when bills reach a set dollar amount. • Budget Billing is a free service allowing customers to pay an averaged bill each month based on their annual use, which helps stabilize seasonal variations in electric bills. • Find easy tips to save money and use less energy at AlabamaPower.com/Winterize. Find ways to save: • You can enroll in a time-of-use rate to save based on the time of day you use electricity and when you avoid using major appliances at the same time. Visit AlabamaPower.com/TimeAdvantage to learn more. • Visit AlabamaPower.com/rates to check out the best plan to fit your lifestyle. Get assistance: • Medicaid recipients can save $14.50 on their monthly power bill. To sign up, visit your nearest business office for an application or call us at 1-800-257-APCO. • Partners in the community also are ready to help. More information on resources and assistance programs through Community Action Agencies is available at AlabamaPower.com/PaymentAssistance. • Those able to support neighbors in need can check the Project SHARE box on their Alabama Power bill or online account. Contributions to Project SHARE, run by the Salvation Army, directly support low-income and elderly customers in our communities.