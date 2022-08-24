MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power customers have another opportunity to earn some money back with a purchase of a hybrid water heater. Customers can earn a $650 rebate, according to the Alabama Power website.

“Looking for the most efficient water heater on the market? Hybrid water heaters, also called heat pump water heaters, can help cut your hot water costs in half – up to $150 per year on average,” reads the website.

According to the website, “Hybrid water heaters, also called heat pump water heaters, use advanced heating technology to absorb heat in the surrounding air and transfer it into the water. Less energy is used to absorb heat compared to standard water heaters that generate heat.”

The following is list of special features and benefits of hybrid water heaters:

Special Features

Most efficient water heater on the market

Lowest operating cost

Energy Star qualified

10-year warranty

Benefits

Cooling and dehumidification as by-product of heating water

Annual operating cost is approximately $150

Available in a variety of sizes (50 – 80 gallon units)

You can view the different water heaters on the Alabama Power website. Use this ‘apply now’ link to apply for a $650 rebate.