MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power customers have an opportunity to earn a $200 reimbursement through Dec. 1, 2022 with a purchase of a smart thermostat, according to the Alabama Power website.

“Smart thermostats help you save energy, time and money at home,” reads the website. “And for a limited time, we’ll reimburse your qualifying smart thermostat purchase up to $200.”

According to the website, “these smart thermostats learn your schedule and optimize your heating and cooling to run only when you need it.”

The following is a list of eligibility requirements applicants must have:

Be an active residential customer of Alabama Power

Purchase and install a smart thermostat in their home on or after Jan. 1, 2022

Reside in a single-family home; multi-family residence (such as apartments)

Mobile homes do not qualify

Be the homeowner or have the homeowner’s consent to install the thermostat

Customers must submit proof of purchase on or before Dec. 1, 2022, containing the following information:

Purchase date

Brand and Model

Amount paid for the thermostat

Proof of payment

“The applicant’s account must not have received a smart thermostat or free smart thermostat from Alabama Power in the past,” according to the website.

Here is how reimbursements will work for Alabama Power customers, who wish to take advantage of the offer:

Reimbursement amount will be based on the price the customer paid for the thermostat(s) as shown on proof of payment, not to exceed $200

The reimbursement will be in the form of a digital gift card sent via email (Note: Digital gift card expires six months after delivery )

(Note: Digital gift card ) Limited to one reimbursement per eligible account during the offer period

More than one thermostat may be submitted for reimbursement on the same application

Qualifying thermostats:

New (used, rebuilt or refurbished equipment is not eligible)

Installed at the Alabama Power service address listed on the application

List on the Qualifying Products List at the time of purchase

Customers can shop for smart thermostats via the Alabama Power website. Apply for a reimbursement at this link. According to the website, customers will need to allow up to 30 days for the “processing of required paperwork, proof of purchase and payout of reimbursement. Reimbursement will be in the form of a digital gift card sent via email.”