Alabama Power celebrating lineman in National Lineman Appreciation Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power is joining utilities across the country in celebrating National Lineman Appreciation Day. Saturday will be the eighth annual celebration of our nation’s line workers who have been especially busy this past week getting power restored after the easter Sunday storms.

With the possibility of more severe weather Sunday, Alabama Power is asking you to show your support by posting messages of encouragement on social media with #thankalineman.

