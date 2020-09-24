Alabama Power business offices reopen after COVID-related closure

Alabama Power’s business offices are now open to walk-in customers after its closure due to the pandemic.

With COVID-19 still hovering, safety practices are to be implemented as follows:

Aggressively sanitizing high contact areas

Installing barriers between work stations

Limiting the number of customers inside the lobbies

Providing employees appropriate protective equipment

Providing hand sanitizing stations

Requiring our customers to wear facial coverings

Customers are free to use its 24/7 payment kiosks, drop boxes, and drive through options where they are available.

Per Alabama Power’s press release:

Customers who prefer to transact business with Alabama Power through the company’s digital options or by phone can visit AlabamaPower.com/MyPayment, use its automated system at 1-800-245-2244, or pay through Bill Matrix at 1-800-835-2702. Another option is visiting one of the many Authorized Payment Locations, including grocery stores, drug stores and banks, where bills can be paid with cash. Customers can find a convenient location at AlabamaPower.com/PayinPerson

Expanded offerings include working with individual customers on assistance resources such as new payment plays and an extension to the disconnect and late fee suspension which began in March. Customers facing economic or medical hardships due to COVID-19 should contact Customer Service to help identify a tailored assistance solution.

LATEST STORIES: