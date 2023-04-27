LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 20-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he caused a crash that injured an officer and then led police on a chase over the weekend.

The Moulton Police Department’s (MPD) Chief Craig Knight said Bobby Lance Hodge was charged with driving under the influence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and running a red light.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Hodge is accused of running the red light at the intersection of Court Street and Market Street, hitting a Dodge Charger. That sent the Charger spinning into an MPD patrol car driven by Officer Epifanio “Murphy” Dejoya.

Both of those vehicles were “immediately rendered inoperable,” Chief Knight said. Hodge did not stop and instead fled the area in a GMC Sierra headed eastbound on Court Street.

Dejoya alerted the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies in the area, who quickly found Hodge’s vehicle; a chase ensued and lasted for several miles, police said.

Hodge eventually abandoned his truck and fled on foot, according to authorities, but was found a short while later inside a structure on private property. He was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence County Hospital before being cleared by medical staff and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

The Moulton Fire Department responded to the initial crash and provided medical care for the injured officer and citizen before they were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Chief Knight thanked all of the responding agencies for assisting with the incident, adding, “I am also very thankful that the injuries that were sustained in the wreck were minor and not life-threatening. Our department has lost a patrol car, but that is something that can be repaired or replaced. Lives cannot be replaced.”

Knight added that Officer Dejoya is expected to be off-duty for several days to recover, but “should be able to return to regular duty soon.”

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation, with more charges possible. Hodges has since been released from jail on an $18,000 bond.