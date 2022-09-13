AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are taking the Fentanyl crisis head-on by making arrests while sharing life-saving information urging the public to be aware the deadly drug is showing up in all illicit substances from pills to marijuana.

In their most recent arrest, investigators say a person thought they were buying a substance not laced with Fentanyl from 26-year-old Cameron Howard Campbell of Auburn. When the individual ingested the substance they suffered a near fatal Fentanyl poisoning. On Sept. 9, Auburn Police arrested Campbell on a felony warrant charging him with the distribution of a controlled substance, Fentanyl.

Public warnings published by the DEA describe Fentanyl as being used to “lace” other narcotics, which can result in overdose deaths involving victims who unknowingly encounter the dangerous drug from illicit sales. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) (dea.gov/factsheets/fentanyl), Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. The DEA has also provided multiple resources describing the potentially deadly effects of the drug, which can occur from intentional use, unknowingly using the substance, skin contact, and airborne exposures.

Campbell was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond. This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department.