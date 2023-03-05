WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects with multiple outstanding felony warrants were captured after a vehicle chase and six-hour search on Friday.

According to the Warrior Police Department, its officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Mobile. When the vehicle didn’t stop, a pursuit ensued. One of the suspects attempted to ram into a WPD car multiple times.

The chase went onto US 31 northbound and into Blount County, where the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Hayden Police Department joined the chase. The reportedly stolen vehicle reached the end of White Oak Trail and went back toward Alabama State Route 160 before getting onto I-65 northbound.

A suspect then hit a WPD vehicle and drove off I-65 and into a fence before stopping at Urgent Care South. Both suspects fled the vehicle by foot and were taken into custody after a six-hour search conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit used a FLIR thermal imaging camera to help locate the suspects.

Pending a review of the case with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, the suspects will face additional charges including attempted murder, receiving stolen property in the first degree, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, reckless endangerment and fleeing attempting to elude police.

The suspects are being held at Warrior City Jail. Their identities are being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.