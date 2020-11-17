Alabama player makes national team debut

Richards comes on as a sub in USA's victory over Panama

Birmingham native Chris Richards made his debut for the United States Men’s National Soccer Team on Monday night. The 20-year-old came on a substitute in the 80th minute of the USA’s 6-2 victory over Panama in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. The Americans were up 3-2 when Richards entered the game.

He becomes the second Alabama player to make his national team debut this year. Brandon Servania appeared in a game for the USMNT in January. Both played youth soccer in the Birmingham area before moving to Texas to pursue their soccer careers. Richards now plays for European Champion Bayern Munich of Germany. Servania pays for FC Dallas in Major League Soccer.

The only other Alabamian to have played for the USMNT is Aron Johannsson. He played 19 times for the USA between 2013-2015. Johannsson was born in Mobile but grew up in Iceland.