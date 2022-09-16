BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. The pedestrian in died after being hit by a car that was drag racing earlier this month, according to ALEA.

ALEA said in a news release, on Sept. 5, 2022, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, was struck and critically injured when two vehicles were drag racing. Williams would die a week and a half later, on Sept. 14, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Williams was hit by one of the drag racing vehicles on Bullock County 7 near Bullock County 176 (High Log Road), approximately eight miles west of Union Springs, in Bullock County, according to officials.

A description of the vehicles involved in the deadly crash is not available at this time.

Anyone with information about these vehicles or their drives should contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at 334-676-7250.