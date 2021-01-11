Alabama, Ohio governors make ‘friendly wager’ over national championship game

Governor Kay Ivey doesn’t plan on parting with her Conecuh sausage anytime soon (Twitter | @GovernorKayIvey)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the spirit of friendly competition, Alabama’s governor and Ohio’s governor are raising the stakes ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game in Miami.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is bringing a Conecuh sausage prize pack to the table.

“As much as I would love to share these yummy #MadeinAL products, I hope [Alabama Football] gets the W. Let’s go, BAMA! #RollTide,” Ivey posted on Twitter.

To raise the stakes on tonight’s #NationalChampionship game, I’m wagering a @ConecuhSausage prize pack in a friendly competition with @GovMikeDeWine. As much as I would love to share these yummy #MadeinAL products, I hope @AlabamaFTBL gets the W. Let’s go, BAMA! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/qDbiRWxNaF — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 11, 2021

If Ivey’s wish comes true, she’ll be chowing down on some of Schmidt’s famous “Bahama Mamas” and “Buckeye Cream Puffs”—courtesy of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who says he and his wife “love getting them at the [Ohio State Fair].”

I’m having a friendly wager with Alabama @GovernorKayIvey for tonight’s #NationalChampionship game. I’ll be wagering @SchmidtsCbus famous Bahama Mamas and Buckeye Cream Puffs. @FranDeWine and I love getting them at the @OhioStateFair. Let’s go @OhioStateFB! #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/bKszWVeB0p — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 11, 2021

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will kick off at 7 p.m. in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.