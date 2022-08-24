HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials across the state of Alabama are reacting to President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel some student debt for millions of Americans.

On Wednesday, Biden announced a three-part plan to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation for non-Pell grant recipients and $20,000 for those who received Pell grants. Those eligible for the cancellation must make less than $125,000 per year or $250,000 per household.

“Today’s action of getting student loan debt relief to borrowers is about opportunity,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “It’s about giving people a fair shot. It’s about making sure folks have the breathing room they need to buy a house, open a business, start a family, and save for their future.”

The move to cancel so much student debt for borrowers across the nation sparked comments and statements from members of Congress, including several in Alabama.

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) said the cost of the new policy would push the debt onto other taxpayers.

“It’s simply unfair to those who have been to college and paid off their loans; an agreement they understood when choosing to pursue higher education,” Aderholt stated. “I fear this policy will lead to new students borrowing more and more money from the government with the expectation that the taxpayer will pick up the bill down the road.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers had similar thoughts about the administration’s plan.

“Biden’s student debt scheme will only force Americans, who have already paid off their debts or who did not take on student debt, to foot the bill for his socialism,” Rogers wrote on Twitter.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville released a statement on the plan to cancel some student debt:

Democrats, once again, are putting the interest of far-left activists ahead of ALL Americans. Our economy is on the verge of a recession. We should be looking at policies that cut taxes, spending, and regulations – not adding to the tax burden & fanning the flames of inflation. Working families and Americans who chose to enter the workforce instead of going to college will be the ones to foot the bill. And it’s unfair to the millions of students who worked hard to pay off their student loan debt. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville

While Alabama Republicans shared disagreements with the plan, Rep. Terri Sewell, Alabama’s only congressional Democrat praised the news in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is welcome news for so many Alabamians who are being crushed by student loans,” Sewell wrote. “This targeted economic relief will provide peace of mind for those who need it most.”

In addition to the plan to eliminate some student debt nationwide, Biden also extended the pause on student loan payments until December 31, 2022. For full details on the Biden administration’s student debt plan, visit studentaid.gov.