Alabama nursing homes lacking necessary PPE

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two organizations representing assisted living centers and nursing homes say Alabama is lacking the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, 33 states “need to take immediate action to protect nursing homes.” On July 22, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it would begin requiring all nursing homes in states with a 5-percent COVID-19 positivity rate or greater test all nursing home staff each week. That standard currently would require 11,640 nursing homes nationwide to conduct weekly testing.

A Johns Hopkins University report from July 26, shows Alabama with a 19.1 seven-day positive testing rate. The state has 228 nursing homes. Right now only 26 percent of Alabama nursing homes have a one week supply of N95 masks, 15 percent have a week’s supply of gowns, and 14 percent have a week’s supply of surgical masks.

