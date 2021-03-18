Alabama National Guard vaccination clinic locations, dates announced

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the locations for the traveling National Guard vaccination clinics. The goal of these clinics is to rotate through rural communities across the state.

All clinics will operate 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and will be open for all eligible Alabamians, free of charge, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.

The following are the dates and locations for our local Alabama counties impacted.

Conecuh County

April 6

Liberty Hills Shopping Center

78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401

Monroe County

April 7

Monroe County High School

212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460

Clarke County

April 8

SP Hudson Park

115 Park Street, Grove Hill, AL 36451

Washington County

April 9

111 River Road (Just off Hwy. 43), McIntosh, AL 36553