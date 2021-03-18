Alabama National Guard vaccination clinic locations, dates announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the locations for the traveling National Guard vaccination clinics. The goal of these clinics is to rotate through rural communities across the state.
All clinics will operate 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and will be open for all eligible Alabamians, free of charge, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.
The following are the dates and locations for our local Alabama counties impacted.
Conecuh County
April 6
Liberty Hills Shopping Center
78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401
Monroe County
April 7
Monroe County High School
212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460
Clarke County
April 8
SP Hudson Park
115 Park Street, Grove Hill, AL 36451
Washington County
April 9
111 River Road (Just off Hwy. 43), McIntosh, AL 36553