DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After an early Friday morning investigation, the Dothan Police Department has arrested Blake Thomas Evans who is accused of shooting his roommate Kenneth Bruce to death.

Neighbors were caught off guard by the news as they say he was a good man who didn’t cause any problems.

“I would have never thought it would have been him or nobody everybody gets along and this man has been here as long as anybody,” Walter Turner said. “It’s just sad it happened to him like that.”

The shooting happened at their home in the 700 block of Langley Drive.

“I was awake at about 3:30 or 4:00 a.m. and I heard about four gunshots bow bow bow bow,” He said.

According to the police department, Evans and Bruce got into an unknown argument and suddenly Evans went into the apartment to get a handgun and shot Bruce multiple times in the upper torso before he fled the scene.

“I looked out the window as I always do in the mornings and Mr. Kenny was laying there on his stomach out his backdoor and so I called 911 and they asked me if he breathing and I said I’m not going over there because I heard shots earlier,” Turner said.

Turner said he was not sure of the situation but he knows Evans had been driving Bruce to doctor visits recently.

Turner said shots are not uncommon to hear over in the area — it’s usually sounding off from a couple of streets over and not so close to home.

Even LT. Hall agrees that this particular area is usually quiet.

“It is a very quiet residential area we have very few problems out here if any,” LT. Hall said.

In the meantime, Evans is facing one count of murder, and his bond is set at $1.5 million dollars.

Bruce’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.