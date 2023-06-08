LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The suspect in a Lawrence County man’s death has been denied the opportunity to walk through the crime scene with his attorneys, court documents say.

Posey Jerome Echols, 47, filed a motion in late May, requesting permission to revisit the remains of the home he’s accused of setting on fire, which is said to have ultimately led to the death of 63-year-old Durman Ray McDaniel.

The Moulton Police Department (MPD) and the Moulton Fire Department (MFD) responded to the one-story home at 709 Pety Street on January 6 around 10:52 that night.

An investigation that involved 11 agencies led to the arrest of Echols in connection to McDaniel’s death. He was charged with capital murder and two counts of first-degree arson.

The fire was already fully involved when crews arrived on the scene, with large flames coming from the house. McDaniel was found in a bedroom after firefighters entered through a back window.

Despite pulling him out and attempting life-saving procedures, McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Craig Knight with Moulton Police said it didn’t take long for officials to determine the fire had been intentionally set due to evidence found at the scene along with statements from bystanders and witnesses. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to conduct an investigation. Agencies immediately started collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The arrest warrants for Echols were served at the Lawrence County Jail, where authorities said he was already being held due to a probation violation.

On April 4, court documents show Lawrence County District Judge Terry denied Echols’ motion for bond. The case was bound to a grand jury the following day.

According to online court records, Echols wanted to revisit the scene with his defense attorneys, but on May 31, that request was denied. However, his attorneys will be allowed to do a walk-through and photograph, record and take notes, with law enforcement present.

No further hearings were scheduled in the case against the Moulton resident at the time this article was published.

If convicted, Echols faces up to life in prison or the death penalty.