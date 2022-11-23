DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beatrice Hornby, the mother of Jalexius Wells, said she needs God’s strength more than ever right now as it has been difficult to fathom the murder of her daughter.

“(I’ve been) Screaming, hollering my heart is broken she is the baby I’m a single parent it’s just like your world just ends and you have to pray and ask God for strength,” Hornsby said.

This comes after Dothan Police found her daughter Wells and her friend Jasmine Bean dead in a home on Fifth Avenue Sunday night — police say a social gathering that unfortunately turned violent.

“The environment that it happened at was in a bad community and people my daughter was associated with at that residence are not good people to hang around,” She said. “They are still under investigation so we are still not sure what happened.”

However, Dothan Police Department did arrest a 14-year-old suspect in the case.

“There are three lives lost not two so we have to come together because we have to stop the gun violence and come together because it’s overtaken and it doesn’t have to be like that,” She said.

Hornsby said she’ll miss how vibrant her daughter Jalexius was — she was always laughing with a big smile on her face which she is known for by many because it was never a dull moment around her.

Wells was also a young hard worker. She worked at Walmart in Dothan and had long-term goals of getting into Cosmetology.

“She loved to do nails she said mommy school starts in January and I will like for you to help me because that’s my dream and goal that’s what I want to do,” She said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and a portion of the money will go to colleges with cosmetology programs every year.