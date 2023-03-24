LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a six-year-old seriously injured.

On March 23 around 9:40 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Lanett’s New Jackson Heights Community in reference to the shooting.

The six-year-old gunshot victim was transported by Lanett EMS before being airlifted to a trauma center.

Investigation revealed the victim’s adolescent brother obtained an unsecured gun within the home. The brother discharged the gun, resulting in the six-year-old sustaining a serious gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Lanett Police Department.

The children’s mother was taken into custody on reckless endangerment.

The Lanett Police Department states information on the victim’s condition and the family’s identity is currently withheld out of consideration for the children involved.