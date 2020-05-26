Alabama, Mobile have fewer self-employed workers than average

Alabama and Mobile have fewer self-employed workers than the national average, which should help in the economic recovery process from COVID-19 shutdowns. That is the conclusion of a new study by Volusion.com.

The coronavirus pandemic has cost a record number of Americans their jobs as much of the economy shut down in mid-March. Self-employed workers are especially vulnerable during economic downturns since they do not have the same type of job protections as other workers. The CARES Act provides emergency government aid to workers affected by the pandemic, including the self-employed, who might normally fall through the social safety net. These funds, however, have been difficult to secure and can have long wait times. Furthermore, confusing messaging around the loans leave many self-employed workers unsure about how the funds can be used.

According to Census Bureau data, there are over 15 million self-employed workers in the U.S., making up about 9.7% of the nation’s workforce. 8.6-percent of Alabama’s workforce is self-employed, eleventh in the nation. 8.0-percent of Mobile’s workforce is self-employed.

MOBILE

Percentage of workers that are self-employed: 8.0%

Total self-employed workers: 14,045

Median income for self-employed workers: $37,805 (full-time) / $35,000 (all)

Median income for all workers: $40,000 (full-time) / $35,000 (all)

ALABAMA

Percentage of workers that are self-employed: 8.6%

Total self-employed workers: 180,470

Median income for self-employed workers: $48,000 (full-time) / $35,000 (all)

Median income for all workers: $42,800 (full-time) / $35,000 (all)

NATIONAL

Percentage of workers that are self-employed: 9.7%

Total self-employed workers: 15,372,140

Median income for self-employed workers: $50,000 (full-time) / $38,500 (all)

Median income for all workers: $50,000 (full-time) / $40,000 (all)

See the full study here