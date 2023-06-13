ALABAMA (WHNT) – The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) approved a limited number of medical cannabis dispensary licenses on June 12 and the flavors those dispensaries can sell are even more limited.

According to the AMCC regulations for dispensaries, the universal flavor and only approved flavor for medical cannabis products in the state of Alabama is peach.

Dispensaries will not be allowed any other flavored products.

For medical cannabis, only products like tablets, capsules, tinctures, gels, oils and creams will be legal to purchase and be sold in those dispensaries.

The state legislature legalized medical cannabis in 2021 but has not decriminalized it or legalized its use for recreational purposes.

Since it is medicinal, people will need to meet certain requirements to be able to purchase it. That includes being a state resident, having a qualifying condition and having a medical cannabis card. Some examples of qualifying conditions include cancer, epilepsy, depression, autism and many others.

AMCC received almost 100 applications for licenses during the application window with only 21 across the state being granted a license, two of which are here in north Alabama.

While the AMCC awarding the licenses is a huge step toward bringing medical cannabis to the state, there is still a long way to go. Physicians still need to begin the certification process to recommend products to qualified candidates and businesses still need to get up and running.

As these medical cannabis businesses start to get their operations together, it is important to note what kind of products will actually be available in our state, and who will be able to purchase them.

It is still illegal to smoke cannabis, or marijuana in Alabama and you will not be able to buy the plant itself.