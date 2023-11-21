MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will consider scrapping the use of third-party evaluator scores in its licensing decisions at its next meeting.

This comes after lawyers for the AMCC and for the companies suing the AMCC reached a tentative agreement Monday.

Alabama Always Lawyer Will Somerville says if the Commission disregards the scores, the company will dismiss its claims.

Some companies have criticized the Commission’s use of scores from the University of South Alabama — saying they think the AMCC should make license decisions without outside input.

The scores also came under scrutiny after the Commission reported errors in the “tabulation” of those scores during the first round of licensing, causing them to rescind the license awards.

Somerville says he’s glad to see the AMCC consider taking the scores out of the equation.

“The primary issue that everybody had was with the scores, and with the scoring system. It puts all that behind us, which is really great,” Somerville said.

Now nearing its third round of licensing, AMCC Spokesperson Brittany Peters confirmed the Commission will vote on that at its meeting Monday, saying in a statement:

“The mediation agreement, which was entered in the court record and will be part of an order, provides that the Commission will no longer use the third-party evaluator scores in its licensing decisions. The agreement also provides that the terms must be ratified by the Commission. The vote will be to ratify the terms of the agreement, including those related to scoring.”

Antione Mordican says that’s welcome news.

“It’s probably in the best interest of the Commission to do so,” Mordican said.

Mordican applied for a cultivator license for his company, Native Black Cultivation, and was denied during both rounds. He says commissioners will get a better idea of who should get a license from the presentations next week, anyway.

“You can look as good as you ever want on paper or on the application, but when you get up and speak in front of the commission, you’ve got to be able to speak to the whole reason and your purpose for wanting to be in the industry in Alabama,” Mordican said.

Another applicant, Joey Robertson says he fared relatively well in the scoring process, but still thinks it’s good the Commission will be using presentations in its consideration.

“This presentation is really what we hoped for from the beginning in all honesty. It gives us a chance to stand out from a stack of paper,” Robertson said.

Those presentations begin Monday for cultivators and state test lab licenses. The Commission will also vote Monday on whether to ratify that agreement that would preclude the scores from the licensing decisions.