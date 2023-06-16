MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to pause all proceedings related to offering medical cannabis business licenses, after finding inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring data.

The stay was issued on Friday, June 16, and will ultimately stay until lifted by the commission.

Once lifted, the commission will reevaluate the award of licenses and provide a timeline for payments of license fees, request for investigative hearings, and issuance of licenses.

“The commission will work expeditiously to investigate and identify inconsistencies in the score date,” AMCC Director, John McMillan. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all current procedural timelines until those matters are resolved.”

The stay will impact applicants who were awarded or denied a license on June 12th. Also, licenses that were awarded on June 12, 2023, will not be issued on July 10, 2023.