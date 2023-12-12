MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awarded its final category of business licenses on Tuesday, capping off a monthslong process bogged down by lawsuits.

While commissioners hope this is the end of the awarding process, it’s just the beginning for companies who will pave the way for Alabama’s brand-new industry.

Specialty Medical Products of Alabama, LLC is one of the five companies awarded an integrated facility license, the most sought-after category.

“Oh, it feels great. It’s been a lot of work,” CEO Ray French said after the meeting.

The license allows for growing, processing and dispensing medical cannabis at five locations. French said they already have dispensary locations in mind throughout Alabama: Montgomery, Troy, Opelika, Foley and Bayou La Batre.

French’s company already produces CBD gummies and other products, so he said they’re more than ready to produce tinctures and other medical cannabis products.

“You can count on these to be the correct dosing and to also have good information from us as you have questions about how to use it,” French said.

Other companies awarded include Trulieve AL, Inc., which satisfies the requirement that one of the five businesses be minority-owned.

The rest include Sustainable Alabama, LLC, Wagon Trail Med-Serv, LLC, and Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, LLC.

Among those denied include Alabama Always, whose lawyers spearheaded lawsuits against the commission after being denied twice before.

“We don’t know what happened. We’ll have to assess what happened and then regroup and see what to do,” Alabama Always lawyer Will Somerville said.

Commission Chairman Rex Vaughn said today is a milestone.

“Maybe third time will be the charm,” Vaughn said. “So, we’ll see how that goes. We’re getting tired of swinging. We want to hit the ball and get it in the outfield, and I think today maybe will get us that far.”

The next steps for the Commission include site visits for those awarded over the next two weeks, as well as investigative hearings for those were denied and choose to appeal.

Vaughn said he expects the integrated facility licenses will be issued in early January, with product available by spring.