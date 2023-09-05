THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Highway 43 is four lanes from I-65 north to Thomasville, but if you’re driving to Tuscaloosa, you’re stuck on a two-lane road from there.

“It would have benefits for our state,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said. “Number one, alleviate traffic on I-65. Number two, grow an area of our state that probably disproportionately takes a large part of tax funding to support.”

That’s why the mayors of Tuscaloosa, Thomasville and Mobile want to see the West Alabama Highway completed, holding a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the importance of the widening project which has already started near Linden.

“Mobile, we’re the gateway to America when it comes to commerce coming through the Gulf of Mexico, and when you think about that because of the money being spent on infrastructure, it’s got to be able to leave the city,” Mobil Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “The way it’s going to leave the city, it’s either going to be rail or by truck.”

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth is expected to be in Thomasville Wednesday to meet with Mayor Sheldon Day. Ainsworth and several other state leaders want to stop the project in order to widen I-65, but Day believes both projects can happen simultaneously. He hopes one day the West Alabama Highway will reach other parts of the state, too.

“What’s the shortest distance between two points? A straight line,” Day said. “Draw a straight line from Florence to Mobile that’s what this corridor will do.”

The project, which is expected to take years to complete, is being funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act. That uses a portion of the state’s gas tax revenue to fund projects across the state. Governor Kay Ivey continues to support widening Highway 43 and these rural mayors hope nothing slows down the progress.