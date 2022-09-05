DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals has affirmed the death sentence of a Dothan man who was convicted of capital murder in 1998.

Jerry Jerome Smith was convicted of killing Flint Flournoy, Theresa Helms, and David Bennett after a drug deal went wrong in 1994.

Smith was attempting to appeal his death sentence after trying to do so six other times between 2000-2018.

Each time he was attempting to flip the death sentence and conviction and each time the jury stayed with the death sentence and the same conviction of guilty.

Smith urged the Court to revisit the Alabama Supreme Court’s holding, to conclude that Alabama

Supreme Court’s decision was erroneous, and to reverse the trial court’s decision.

The judges’ however found nothing to show that Smith’s death sentence was imposed as the result of the

influence of passion, prejudice, or any other arbitrary factor.

After going through the appeal, the court affirmed Smith’s sentence and found the punishment to be appropriate for the crime committed.