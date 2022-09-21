ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man is being hailed as a hero for his selfless acts two weeks ago.

Marvin Pinckney was awarded a plaque of heroism and a key to the City of Enterprise tonight for saving two of his neighbors from a house fire.

On September 4th, Pinckney was standing in his garage when he noticed smoke coming from the backyard of Mary Griffin’s house.

Knowing it wasn’t the groundskeeper because it was Sunday, Marvin went in, and with the help of some neighbors, got Mary and her caretaker Angie Byrd out through a window.

“I knew that she was immobile, I’d seen her before, and I knew if I didn’t help intervene it wouldn’t have turned out the way it did. So I’m thankful that I was in the right place, right time,” says Pinckney.

Both were hospitalized but have been released since. Mary is extremely grateful to Marvin for saving her life.

“She told me when I went to visit her in the hospital that I am now fully responsible for her,” says Pinckney.

Presenting him with both awards were Enterprise Mayor William Cooper and Fire Chief Christopher Davis.

“Real quick, let’s not go running into burning buildings. That’s the sign of a good man,” says Christopher Davis.

Despite everything, however, Marvin doesn’t believe he should be called a hero. He says that after 30 years in the military, the title feels undeserved. He says that those that serve their country deserve it more.

“30 years in the military, the heroes to me are my comrades who fell in arms, or who fell while serving,” Says Pinckney.

He was joined in support today by various members of the buffalo soldiers, who Pinckney says are like brothers and sisters to him.